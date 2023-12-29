Dureen E. Logan, 91, of Titusville, passed away Thursday morning December 28, 2023, at her residence.

Dureen was born on February 10, 1932, in Kane, a daughter of the late Edward and Geraldine Ann Gunnerson Mills.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School and had attended Clarion College.

Dureen had been employed for many years at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville from where she retired.

She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Titusville where she was very active having served in the church choir and working in the church kitchen. She had also been a member of the Titusville BPW. Dureen was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Dureen is survived by four children, James F. Logan and wife Barbara of Erie, Larry M. Logan and wife Dolores of Pleasantville, Robert E. Logan of Titusville, and Sam W. Logan and wife Kerrie of Titusville; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Dittrich of Titusville and Rosanna Webber and husband Douglas of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nancy Jane Logan, and a brother, Duane Mills.

No public visitation or service will be conducted.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the First Methodist Church 302 W. Walnut St. Titusville, PA 16354.

