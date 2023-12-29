Evelyn L. (Lorenz) McKee

Evelyn L. McKee, 96, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at LECOM Senior Living in Erie.

Evelyn was born on October 9, 1927, in Centerville to the late Emmett C. and Mary Ann McClintock Lorenz.

She married Andrew R. McKee, Jr. on November 21, 1953, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2011.

She was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1945.

Evelyn worked as an X-Ray Technician for Union City Hospital, Titusville Area Hospital, and Hamot Medical Center.

She was a member of the Breedtown Baptist Church.

Evelyn enjoyed being mother and homemaker. Having grown up on a farm in the 1930s she became an expert in economizing, baking, cooking, canning, sewing, and gardening. When time allowed she loved playing from old hymnals on the piano.

She is survived by two children, Sharon McKee of Meadville, and Brian Hagar-McKee and husband George of Northampton, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Mac Lorenz, Sarah Belle-Bly, Jeanne Cosper, Nellie Hawkins, and Harley Lorenz.

Visitation will be private to the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be at Rocky Glen Cemetery in Adamsville, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Breedtown Baptist Church 2037 Cherrytree Rd. Titusville, PA 16354.

