Fredrick Baker, 81, of Kennerdell, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 3:20 p.m., Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Franklin on February 9, 1942, he was the son of the late William L. Baker Jr. and Gertie Eva Freeman Baker.

Fred first worked for the former CPT in Franklin for 25 years and then went on to work at Vision Quest for 21 years as a maintenance supervisor.

Fred was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and also the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He enjoyed playing horseshoes, camping and spending time with his family. In his earlier years, he enjoyed coaching Little League.

On November 16, 1959 he married the former, Carole Yingling and she survives.

Also surviving are four children, David Baker, Steven Baker, Teri Saeli and her husband Chris and Sheri Baker; nine grandchildren, Steven Baker II and his wife Ashley, Jeffery Baker, Chad Baker, Amie Baker, Keri Ford and her fiancé Andy, Brittany Thomas and her husband Mike, Wil Carbaugh Jr. and his wife Jessica, Amanda Carbaugh, Megan Reed and her husband Robert; 10 great-grandchildren, Blake Baker, Sebatian Baker, Breanna Pritts, Emma Pritts, Joie Carbaugh, Wil Carbaugh III, Liliana Plowman, Camdyn Baker, Millie Reed and Layla Reed and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five siblings, Richard Coxson, William Baker, Robert Baker, Ruth Baker and Carole Ann Baker and a daughter-in -law, Kim Sanford Baker.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.

