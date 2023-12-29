 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police Ask for Public’s Help After Trailer Stolen from Car Mate in Leeper

Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a trailer in Farmington Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Thursday, December 28, 2023, troopers were contacted regarding a trailer that was stolen from Car Mate Trailers along State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the trailer was stolen sometime between December 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023.

The involved trailer is described as a 2023 black, silver/aluminum Car Mate Trailer.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.