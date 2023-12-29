Police Ask for Public’s Help After Trailer Stolen from Car Mate in Leeper

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a trailer in Farmington Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Thursday, December 28, 2023, troopers were contacted regarding a trailer that was stolen from Car Mate Trailers along State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the trailer was stolen sometime between December 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023.

The involved trailer is described as a 2023 black, silver/aluminum Car Mate Trailer.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

