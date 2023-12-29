Police Release Details of Car vs. Tractor Crash That Injured 8-Year-Old Girl

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local child was injured after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a tractor on State Route 62.

According to a report sent out by PSP Franklin on Friday, December 29, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 62 and Henry’s Bend Road, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2007 Agco A65 tractor driven by 63-year-old Larry R. Bendal, of Tionesta, entered Route 62 from Henry’s Bend Road, directly into the path of a 2022 Toyota Corolla operated by 36-year-old Ashley N. Sumosky, of Tionesta.

The tractor was subsequently struck on its driver’s side rear tire.

Bendal and Sumosky were not injured; however, Sumosky’s passenger—an eight-year-old female from Tionesta—suffered suspected minor injuries.

She was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, Bendal was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.