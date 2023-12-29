PSP Investigating Theft of Nearly $5,000 Worth of Items from Beaver Twp. Residence

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a theft of nearly $5,000 worth of power tools and other items from a Beaver Township building.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 27, PSP Clarion responded to the report of a theft from a building on State Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say numerous items were stolen from the victim’s residence sometime between November 14 and December 11.

Trooper Collett said the following items were stolen:

DeWalt Cordless Drill With Four Batteries, Value $200.00

DeWalt Impact Cordless Drill, Value $200.00

DeWalt Charger With Three Batteries, Value $300.00

DeWalt Sawzall, Value $150.00

DeWalt Cordless Grinder, Value $150.00

DeWalt Multi-Tool, Value $100.00

Two Rigid Drills With Two Batteries and Three Chargers, Value $350.00

Two Rigid Impact Drills and Two Batteries, Value $300.00

Milwaukee M12 With Drill and Impact Charger, Value $150.00

Rigid Compact Drill With Two Batteries and Charger, Value $200.00

Red Projector, Value $100.00

Mini Projector, Value $60.00

Rigid Corded Mini Sawzall, Value $120.00

DeWalt Corded Sawzall, Value $100.00

Milwaukee Corded Drill, Value $100.00

Two GW Camera Surveillance Cameras, Value $400.00

Motoro Modem 8700 or 8600, Value $120.00

Tenda Router, Value $60.00

Atex Rock Box (Boom Box), Value $400.00

Milwaukee Radio, Value $150.00

Radiator Heater, Value $25.00

Five-Foot LED Light Bar, Value $400.00

Two-Foot LED Light Bar, Value $150.00

Apex Driveway Alarm, Value $100.00

The total value of the stolen items is $4,925.00.

The victim is a 53-year-old Knox man.

This investigation is ongoing.

