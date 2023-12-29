Roland Maxwell Clark Jr.

Mr. Roland Maxwell “Max” Clark Jr., 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, just shy of his 90th birthday.

He departed peacefully at the Titusville Area Hospital surrounded by the loving family.

Max was born on January 19, 1934, in Titusville, to the late Roland Maxwell and Helen Weatherbee Clark.

Max was a lifelong resident of Centerville.

Upon graduating from Titusville High School in 1951, Max went on to run West Bridge Dairy farm with his father and brother.

In the 1960s, he also became a Centerville rural mail carrier; retiring from that position on December 31, 1999.

Max is survived by the love of his life, his wife of almost 70 years, Jeanne Mercer Clark, and his adult children, Kathleen Clark of Centerville and Roger and wife Mary Jane Clark of Erie. He is also survived by his grandchildren Emily and husband Vincent Cousineau of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Jeffrey and wife Ashley Clark of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by a brother George Clark and his wife Leola, and two sisters Dorothy Hasbrouck and husband Neal, and Katherine Bojarski and husband Barney.

Max devoted his life to his family, friends, church, and community. He served Centerville for many years, including being a member of Centerville Borough Council, caretaker of Sunnyside Cemetery, and as the Fire Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department.

He was an active member of the Centerville United Methodist Church (now Centerville Fellowship Church). In his spare time Max enjoyed bowling, riding his bicycle around the county (which he enjoyed into his 80s!), and throwing horseshoes (including winning a Crawford County championship).

He loved going camping as a family, from trips across the country with Kathy and Jeanne to teaching his grandchildren to fish at the KOA in Erie. In his later years, nothing made Max happier than to spend time with his grandchildren. He held their hands learning to walk, cheered the loudest at their events, and travelled to be a part of both of their weddings. Max was a proud and loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington Street, Titusville, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Friday January 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Centerville Fellowship Church, 18679 Erie Street (Route 8), Centerville, PA.

Following the service, interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centerville Fellowship Church, Crawford County Humane Society, or a charity of one’s choice.

