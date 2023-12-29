SPONSORED: All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Updates Logo
SHIPPENILLE, Pa. (EYT) – All American Awards & Engraving started in Jim Carroll’s garage in 2004.
The only services offered back then were right in the name – Awards and Engraving.
As time passed and the company grew, they added screen printing, embroidery, and even direct-to-garment printing. They also moved from Jim’s garage to their current location at 511 Main Street in Shippenville into what is now well over 5,000 square feet of showroom and production area, with 1,700 square feet dedicated to just the showroom.
All American Custom Apparel & Engraving has grown into a 20-year operation with lots of changes and decided to update the logo to reflect those changes.
Stop by All American Custom Apparel and Engraving located at 511 Main Street, Shippenville, Pa., visit them online at www.AllAmericanHQ.com, or find them on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
