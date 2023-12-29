Simply Skin Introduces Darcy Daly, Licensed Esthetician
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Darcy Daly has practiced the art of aesthetics for over 20 years.
She started her career with European facials and waxing, expanded her skills in massage therapy, became a certified nail technician, and then a certified permanent makeup artist.
Her devotion to skin care has allowed her to continue to grow in medical aesthetics.
Darcy grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and was formally trained at both Pittsburgh and South Hills Beauty Academies.
Darcy and her husband, Scott, relocated to Emlenton 10 years ago. She remembers going there every summer for as long as she can remember and knew she would live there someday.
Her first position was one that she is most grateful for as she learned from a true master–a Hungarian woman who trained in Austria and made all of her own skincare products. She learned key ingredients necessary to treat all skin types and conditions, but also the art of “touch” in performing a classic European facial.
Darcy loves that the ingredients she learned to use in making treatment products years ago are still key ingredients in the professional lines we use today. To name a few: Squalene for skin hydration and inflammation, Jojoba Oil to deliver Vitamins E and B and calm the skin, and natural fruit acids to exfoliate.
“My passion is skincare, and I am blessed to be able to share what I have studied to help others to obtain the skin care goals that they desire. I am so appreciative of Dr. Hoffmeier and Simply Skin Medical Spa for welcoming me into their family. I have worked hard to stay current with new innovations and love continuing to learn in the medical spa realm.”
Simply Skin is thrilled to have Darcy with her tremendous experience and gifted touch to provide clients with exceptional results.
Darcy performs the following services:
- Classic European and Professional Facials
- Diamond Glow Facials
- Dermaplaning
- Chemical Peels
- SkinPenMD Microneedling
- Facial Waxing
- NovaLash Extensions
- Eyelash Lift and Tint
- Eyebrow tint and shaping
- Make-up consultation
- New* Hollywood Laser Peel
Darcy would like to invite you to Simply Skin, to assist you with naturally beautiful skin, but also to be pampered, and truly relax. It’s a skin care experience you owe to yourself.
Call Simply Skin today to schedule an appointment with Darcy at 814-227-2362. Mention you saw this on ExploreClarion.com and save 10% off your next appointment.
For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.
Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
