Tito and Vince Music, Lawyers, Guns & Money to Perform at TrAils To Ales II This Weekend
Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.
Tito and Vince Music perform on Friday, December 29, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Lawyers, Guns and Money is slated for Saturday, December 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin, Pa.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.
