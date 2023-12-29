State Police Calls: Knox Business Falls Victim to Check Scam, DUI Crash on Route 66, Burglary in Parker

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Deceptive Check Fraud Case Unfolds in Beaver Township

A local resident has become the victim of a check fraud scheme, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Clarion report. The incident is currently under investigation by Trooper Hoffman.

The incident occurred between November 22, 2023, at 12:00 AM, and December 13, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

The male victim, 47, from Knox, initially sent a check amounting to $3,231.83 to Pittsburgh, PA. However, the check was later deposited in Warren, MI for a significantly larger sum of $7,531.83. The discrepancy has raised suspicions of theft and crime by deception.

The check in question originated from a home improvement company in Beaver Twp., Clarion County. It is unclear at this time how the check’s value increased during its journey or who might be responsible for this deceptive act.

Further details about the case have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

Single Vehicle Crash in Forest County Sparks DUI Investigation

A single vehicle crash occurred on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, on December 26, 2023, leading to a DUI investigation.

The Marienville Patrol Unit responded to the incident at approximately 10:52 p.m.

The driver, who remains unnamed due to ongoing investigations, was suspected of operating the vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

After being transported to Clarion Hospital by ambulance, the driver underwent a legal blood draw, according to Trooper Vantine. The results of the blood draw and the ongoing investigation are expected to provide further details.

Burglary Incident Under Investigation in Perry Township

A residential burglary is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Clarion, according to a report released on December 29, 2023.

The alleged incident took place on Terwilliger Road in Perry Township, Clarion County, at approximately 1:00 PM on December 13, 2023. The victim, a 57-year-old female resident of Parker, PA, reported the incident to the authorities.

The PSP Clarion Unit, led by Investigating Trooper Hoffman (#15214), is actively looking into the case.

The incident is classified as a residential burglary with force, indicating that the suspect or suspects may have used physical force to gain entry into the victim’s home. It remains unclear at this time if any items were taken or if the homeowner was present at the time of the burglary.

The details of the burglary are yet to be disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Telikin Elite Computer Under Investigation in Summerville Borough

A theft incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Punxsutawney, according to an incident report released today, December 29, 2023.

The incident, which took place on Keth Street in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, was reported to have occurred at 10:16 AM on November 17, 2023. The victim is a 64-year-old man from Summerville, PA.

Trooper Bowser is leading the investigation. The stolen property is reported to be a Telikin Elite Computer, valued at approximately $800.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the theft are yet to be released as the investigation continues.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.