Wayne L. Heckman, 72, of Polk, passed away on December 27, 2023, at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Wayne was born in Grove City on July 7, 1951, to the late Vance and Ruby (Heffern) Heckman.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to proudly serve his Country in the United States Navy.

He worked for Cooper Energies in Grove City for many years.

Wayne enjoyed spending time outside riding his buggy, hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was a talented woodworker, enjoyed reloading ammunition, and was an excellent handyman. He also had a softer side and enjoyed helping his wife make cookies.

Wayne married his beloved wife Terry (Brock) Heckman in 1972. She survives at home.

Also surviving are his daughters: Lynette Rodgers of Big Bear Lake, CA; and Veronica (Chad) King of Stoneboro, grandchildren: Edison Ruiz; Coty King; Hannah King; and Chloe King, and siblings: Sandy (Ron) Westbrook; Sammy (Judy) Heckman; and Raymond (Bonnie) Heckman.

In addition to his parents Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Croy.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 5.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Caring Place and Aseracare Hospice for their exceptional care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

