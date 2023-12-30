7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, December 30, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Rain and snow showers likely before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday Night
Snow showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 32. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
New Year’s Day
A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
