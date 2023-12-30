Anthony (Tony) George Pitrone

Anthony George Pitrone, age 89 of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Christ the King Manor surrounded by his family.

Born on April 22, 1934, in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late Griegori “Sam” and Mary (Adams) Pitrone.

Tony was a 1953 graduate of Saints Cosmas & Damian School. He met his future wife, Beatrice, in Punxsy. They were married at Saints Cosmas and Damian Church on January 22, 1955. Bea survives.

Tony served his country for nearly three decades as a United States Army Reserves member, rising to Master Sergeant.

He most recently “retired” at 85 years old from his role as a consultant for engineering firms across Pennsylvania and beyond. Before going into business for himself, Tony enjoyed his role as PennDOT’s Chief of Surveys for the Indiana District. People recognized his talent all over Pennsylvania; many friends and family recalled being asked, “Do you know Tony Pitrone?” in any corner of the state and everywhere in between. While with PennDOT, he was awarded a Secretary’s Excellence Award during a special ceremony in Harrisburg. Previously, Tony was the Vice President in Charge of Construction for DuBrook, Inc. for nearly 20 years, overseeing highway construction projects throughout the United States.

Tony felt called to share his skills in service to the DuBois community and his church, St. Catherine of Siena Parish. Tony was a trusted expert in construction management and was frequently called upon by residents, business people, the DuBois Catholic Schools, and his church to determine the feasibility of building projects all over the area.

He felt compelled to live out his faith through countless acts of church service. He served as a Grand Knight of the Punxsutawney Knights of Columbus, as a coordinator and teacher for St. Catherine of Siena’s Right of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) program, and served on numerous church committees, including parish council and the St. Catherine of Siena Cemetery Association. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister for decades. Tony and Bea were also instrumental in developing St. Catherine’s Nazareth in the Woods outreach center. In 2010, Bea and Tony received the Bishop’s Commemoration Award, acknowledging decades of service and support of the Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Tony worked alongside Bea to serve thousands of dishes of their beloved spaghetti and meatballs during DuBois Central Catholic’s Palm Sunday dinners. He enjoyed teaching Catechism classes for many years. Tony and Bea were awarded a Central Catholic High School Golden Key in recognition of their decades-long support of Catholic education in the DuBois area.

He enjoyed lots of sports, most especially his golf. But, being with family was his most cherished time.

Tony is survived by his children Marianne Wymer & husband, Bob of Avon, IN; Kathleen Puleo & husband, Bob of Oil City, PA; Anthony, Jr. & wife, Christine of Marietta, GA; Gregory & wife, Marla of Glen Allen, VA; and Andrew & wife, Jennifer of Erie, PA. As was generally the case, Bea and Tony’s friends became family, especially their bonus son (John Baltrus & wife Júrate) of Pittsburgh, PA.

Tony’s grandchildren and great-granddaughter cherished their “Pup.” In turn, he anxiously awaited their visits. He loved serving them Sunday dinners, often rolling the meatballs and taste-testing Bea’s sauce. His grandchildren include Lesly (Bobby) & Christopher Wymer; Gionna, Vincent, & Nicholas Pitrone; Danielle, Rosemary, & Julia Pitrone; Noah, Josh, & Sam Puleo; Lauren (Jacob)Van Scoyoc; and great-granddaughter Amelia-Rose. His brother, Dick, survives as well as his daughter-in-law Susan Pitrone.

Tony was preceded in death by his dear son Bernie, and his sisters, Minnie Ruggiero, Virginia Forcucci, & Theresa Barletta.

The Pitrone family wishes to thank the Christ the King Manor staff in DuBois for their dedication to Tony’s health and comfort.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 4 – 7:30 PM, at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 11 AM from the chapel at Christ the King Manor with Msgr. Richard Siefer, Msgr. Charles Kaza and Fr. Matias Quimno con-celebrating.

Burial will take place in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Catholic Schools, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

We’ve witnessed Tony & Bea’s remarkable love story, which spans eight decades after meeting at a YMCA teen dance in the 50s. Let’s celebrate Tony’s life while acknowledging the bond he and Bea shared. Please keep Bea in your thoughts and prayers as she waits to meet Tony again on the dance floor.

