

Bernard Shearer, Jr., 60, of Mayport, died on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at his home of natural causes.

Born on April 12, 1963, in Latrobe, he was the son of Bernard Shearer, Sr. and the late Judy Matlack Shearer.

Prior to his disability, he had been employed by SwartzfagerWelding.

He enjoyed hunting and guns, cars, attending auctions, car swap meets, gun raffles, and spending time with his grandchildren. He would do anything to help anyone he could.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Colby (Amanda) Shearer; his daughter, Jessica (Gage) Wareham; his brothers, Darrell and Todd Shearer; his sisters, Rhonda Berst, Jaye (Brian) Miller, Tina (Doug) Johnson, Tawni (Rob) Duffnerand Michelle (Joe) Renninger; his grandchildren, Jacob, Tate and Hunter; his former wife, Jodi Harbison; and special friend, JoAnn Kisamore.

He was preceded in death by his mother, his sister–in–law, Joyce Shearer; and his infant grandson, Owen Shearer.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville was entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Shearer.

There will be no services held at this time.

His family is planning “ A Celebration of Life” to be held at a later date.

