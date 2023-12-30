Catherine Kelly Pours in 30, Kendall Sankey Has Another Double-Double as Moniteau Continues to Roll; Lily Homan Earns Kane Tourney MVP as North Clarion Wins

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Catherine Kelly and Kendall Sankey continued their tear through opposing teams for the Moniteau girls basketball team at home on Friday night, helping the Warriors to another rout, this one a 66-24 win over Sewickley Academy in the Moniteau Holiday Tournament.

(Pictured above, Catherine Kelly/photo by PhotoJENics)

Kelly scored 30 points — 23 coming in the first half — as the Warriors shot out to a 42-17 lead.

Sankey had another dominating double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The senior post also had four steals in the win that moved Moniteau to 10-1 on the season.

It was the Warriors’ eighth straight win.

Abbey Jewart pitched in eight points and seven assists for Moniteau, which led 54-20 after three quarters.

Emma Eannarino scored 17 to lead Sewickley Academy.

NORTH CLARION 51, KANE 23

Lily Homan scored 23 points and earned MVP honors at the Kane Holiday Tournament by leading North Clarion to a championship-game win over Kane.

Brooke Steinman also had a big night for North Clarion with six points and 15 rebounds.

Kaylee Castner pitched in nine points.

Kane was led by Hailey Hillman’s 12 points.

MARION CENTER 55, REDBANK VALLEY 37

Mylee Harmon scored 17 points in the loss for the Bulldogs.

Addy Bond added 11 for Redbank Valley.

SHARPSVILLE 61, UNION/A-C VALLEY 24

Maddy Dehart scored 10 points and Kya Wetzel added eight in the loss for Union/A-C Valley.

Dehart also had nine rebounds and Wetzel had three assists and three steals.

BRADFORD 53, KEYSTONE 30

Hailey Keane led the way with 24 points in the win over the Panthers.

Kalie Dixon added 18 for Bradford.

Ava Patrick scored 10 and Ashlee Albright nine to pace Keystone.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jacob Callihan scored 13 points and Luke Cramer added 12 as Karns City downed Oil City, 55-46, in overtime.

The Gremlins scored 17 in the extra period to secure the win after the two teams slogged through four low-scoring quarters.

Colson Ritzert scored five in OT. Callihan also scored five on 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line.

Karns City trailed 21-19 at the half and 35-28 after three quarters. But the Gremlins rallied, holding the Oilers to just three points in the fourth.

Taite Beighley scored four in the fourth to help force OT.

Hobie Bartoe added nine, Ritzert eight, and Beighley seven for the Gremlins.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.