Christopher Ray Brenan, born on December 21, 1966, embarked on his final journey to be with family and friends in Heaven. His arrival to the home of his loving adoptive parents on Christmas Day of ’66 marked the start of a unique, music-loving soul’s impact on this world.

With an unwavering passion for rock and roll, Christopher found solace and joy in the tunes of Bon Jovi, Stryper, and Petra. Known for his independent spirit, he charted his course through life with a determination to do things his way.

Following his graduation in 1986, Christopher answered the call to serve in the US Navy, proudly contributing his skills aboard the USS Arkansas, leaving his mark through his meticulous ship-painting duties. Toward the end of his enlistment, he found himself docked in the Philippines during the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo.

Throughout his life, Christopher found fulfillment in his work as a security guard, earning the admiration and affection of many through his gentle and welcoming nature. His quiet, calm demeanor was a beacon of warmth for all who knew him.

Though Christopher remained unmarried and childless, his heart found companionship in his loyal canine companion, Jack, named in honor of his father, and his feline friend, Oscar. Rosco, the pup whose name held a clever homage to Oscar, remains a cherished part of his legacy.

Preceded in death by his beloved parents, Beverly Jane Brenan and Jack Morrison Brenan, Christopher is survived by his devoted brothers, Bruce Edward Brenan and Jeffrey Scott Brenan. Christopher’s own Earthly journey reached its end just weeks after fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning and moving into his first home, on December 26, 2023, at 2:57 PM, exactly fifty-seven years and one day after arriving at his adoptive parents’ home.

Christopher will forever be remembered for his love for God and music, unwavering independence, and the enduring kindness he showed to everyone he met. He leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by those fortunate enough to have known him.

A memorial service commemorating Christopher’s life will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, in the chapel at Galloway United Methodist Church. Visitation hours will commence at 10:00 am, offering friends and family an opportunity to pay their respects. The service, which will include a heartfelt military farewell honoring his service to the nation, will begin at 12:00 pm. This gathering will provide a chance to celebrate Christopher’s life, share cherished memories, and bid him a final farewell.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condoelcnes may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.