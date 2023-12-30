Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Roast Turkey Breast

This recipe is always a success!

Ingredients

1 bone-in turkey breast (5 to 6 pounds)

5 teaspoons lemon juice



1 tablespoon olive oil1 to 2 teaspoons pepper1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1 teaspoon dried thyme1 teaspoon garlic salt1 medium onion, cut into wedges1 celery rib, cut into 2-inch pieces1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325°. With fingers, carefully loosen the skin from both sides of the turkey breast. Combine lemon juice and oil; brush under the skin. Combine the pepper, rosemary, thyme, and garlic salt; rub over the turkey.

2. Place onion and celery in a 3-qt. baking dish. Top with turkey breast, skin side up. Pour wine into the dish.

3. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 170°, 2 to 2-1/2 hours. (Cover loosely with foil if the turkey browns too quickly.) Cover and let stand for 15 minutes before carving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.