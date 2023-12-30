Featured Local Job: YMCA Interim Camp Rental Coordinator
CRANBERRY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring an Interim Camp Rental Coordinator to manage and handle operations at all Scenic Rivers YMCA rental properties.
The Interim Camp Rental Coordinator will begin work immediately. Flexible, part-time hours include some nights and weekends up to 29 hours a week, depending on the rental workload.
Work includes tours of rentals, organization of rental calendar, phone calls, collecting payments, working with YMCA software, acting as the point-of-contact for all renters, communicating policies and protocols to guests, supervising housekeeping and coordinating the cleaning of all facilities and cabins, and other duties assigned.
The Interim Camp Rental Coordinator will work closely with the property manager and YMCA staff to promote, book, and ensure each rental has a positive experience from booking to rental completion.
The right candidate with a strong customer service background will be organized and friendly. The ability to multi-task, manage multiple properties at multiple sites, and oversee a small team is necessary.
Preference is given to those with previous experience with rentals, rental software, property management, event coordination, and/or customer service.
To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Jesse Kelley, Scenic Rivers YMCA CEO, at jkelley@clarionymca.net or deliver them to Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.
The deadline to apply is January 10th, 2024.
