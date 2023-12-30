Kathleen A. Roggenkamp, 83, of Titusville, PA, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Kathy was born on June 1, 1940, in Titusville to the late James F. and Mildred Bengston Meagher. She had attended St. Titus School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1958.

Kathy was married to Alfred ‘Bud’ Roggenkamp on November 9, 1974. Mr. Roggenkamp died on March 18, 1986.

She was previously employed at Bryan Hardware, Robinson’s Wallpaper, BSI Financial, secretary at the Catholic Community of Titusville. Her last place of employment was secretary at Forest County Wood Products. She and her late husband previously owned and operated Bryan True Value.

Mrs. Roggenkamp was a lifetime member of St. Titus Church. She was a member of the VFW #5958 and BPO Elks #264.

She is survived by two brothers, James Meagher and his wife Edna of Circle City Arizona, Patrick Meagher and his late wife Kristy of Pleasantville, and one sister, Jane Weaver and her husband Jack of Pleasantville.

She is also survived by the following nieces and nephews who were like her own children: Jim Meagher and his children Morgan and Michael; Todd Meagher and his wife Angie and their children Kenna and Ty; Jon Paul Meagher, Deanna Sopher and her husband Jamie and their children Erin and Adrienne, Theresa Ingerson and companion Robbie; Trisha Leach and her husband D.J. and their children Michael and Abigail Kathleen; Sarah Muir and her husband Brent and their children Gavin, Aiden, Olivia, Ana, Sam, Theo, and Julian; Kimberley Speaks and her husband Richard and their children Maya, Lailah, Richard, Derald, and Demi; Megan Leisher and her companion Camden and her children Luca, Blue, and Rye; and Jospeh Meagher and his wife Emily.

She is also survived by the following special cousins; Anna Johnstone and her husband Jack, John Bengston and his wife Susan, Shawn Bengston and his companion Michelle and their children Alex and Erik; Kristen Pontello and her husband Richard and their sons Tyler and John.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Titus Church with Father John Detisch, pastor of St. Tobias Parish in Brockway as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

