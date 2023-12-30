Local Convicted Sex Offender Accused of Failing to Verify Address on Megan’s Law

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A local man listed on Megan’s Law website as a “sexually violent predator” is facing felony charges for allegedly failing to verify his address on Megan’s Law.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges were filed against 55-year-old Joseph Cletus Brown, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:

Failure to Register with PSP, Felony 1

Failure to Verify Address/Be Photographed, Felony 1

According to a criminal complaint released on Thursday, December 28, Chief Robert D. Malnofsky Jr. of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department received an investigation request on November 27 from the State Police Megan’s Law Section regarding a possible Megan’s Law requirements.

The investigation request involved Joseph Cletus Brown who had a last known registered address of 14 Lawsonham Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, the complaint states.

While conducting the investigation, a follow-up was done on December 13, where it was reported that Brown was missing and had failed to make contact with a relative or return to the residence on Lawsonham Street, the complaint indicates.

The family member was asked if Brown was still living at the address on Lawsonham Street, and he confirmed the address and showed text messages he had sent Brown telling him he needed to call the police department to register his address, the complaint notes.

On December 18, the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law Unit confirmed to see if the registration requirement was met. A spokesperson from the unit confirmed he was still in violation of registering under the law, according to the complaint.

Brown is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing, and the case status is listed as “inactive,” as of Friday, December 29.

According to PA Megan’s Law, Brown is a sexually violent predator who was convicted of indecent assault on February 12, 2001. His registration start date began on May 19, 2023.

Brown is listed on Megan’s Law as absconded.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.