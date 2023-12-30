Marie Mercer-Smalley, age 82, of Corsica, PA, died on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at her home.

Born on February 14, 1941 in Johnsonburg, PA. She was the daughter of the late Anthony D. Galati and Lena (Petrilli) Galati.

Marie was a 1960 graduate of Johnsonburg High School.

On September 4, 2004, Marie married George Smalley. He survives.

Marie owned and operated a daycare center for 36 years.

She was a member of Living Hope Church in Brookville, PA the women’s club and the newcomers club, both in Ridgway, PA, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in DuBois, PA. Marie was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and also enjoyed watching the Yankees.

Marie is survived by her children; Toni Burkholder of Suffolk, VA, Lori Ann Woodbridge (Bart) of Ellwood City, PA, and William Mercer Jr.(Kristen) of Brockway, PA, grandchildren; Shalene Autrey (Jackson), Sarah Nowotny (William), Travis Woodbridge (Taylor), Brittany, Kara, Darren, and Justin Mercer, as well as 11 great grandchildren, sister; Gloria Baughman, of St. Mary’s and brother Gary Galati of Winchester, VA.

Also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews and her favorite friend Susie.

She is preceded in death by brother Anthony D. Galati, Jr., sister Darlene Clark, and son-in-law, Michael Burkholder.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, from 4 – 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Committal Service will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at 11 AM from the chapel at Morningside Cemetery with Marie’s son-in-law Barton E. Woodbridge officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Although flowers are appreciated and beautiful, Marie loved live plants.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

