Ricky D. “Rick” Jefferson, 68, of Mayport, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer and declining health.

Born on April 29, 1955, in Reidsville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Elgin Jefferson and Betty Paschall Jackson.

After graduating from high school he continued his education at Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA.

While in college he was blessed to have traveled across the United States on full scholarship with the Liberty Baptist College Singers.

On June 2, 1979, he married his Best Friend and College Sweetheart, the former Linda Brocious. She survives.

He was a devoted Christian man gifted in teaching the Bible and End of Times Prophecy.

Rick will be remembered for his quick wit and good sense of humor.

In addition to his beloved wife, Linda of 44 years; he was survived by his sisters-in-law, Ruth and Sandy Brocious; his brother-in-law, James (Diane) Brocious; his nephew, James (Pam) Brocious and their children, Jorie and Jarek; his loving dog, Sarah; his mother, Betty (Eugene) Jackson; his sisters, Linda (Don) Hart, Sharon Myers and Andrea (Chad) Smith; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins all in North Carolina.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his father; are his grandparents; his In-Laws, Elvin and Sarah Brocious; his brother-in-law, David Brocious; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Jefferson.

As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service held. A private family memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Summerville, Jefferson County.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to the mission, Christians United for Israel, P.O. Box 1307, San Antonio, Texas 78295-1307.

