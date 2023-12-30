Shirley Elaine Bromley, 88, of Oil City passed away on December 25, 2023, at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on June 6, 1935, in Titusville, PA she was the daughter of the late Benson L. and Rachel (Sharp) Wagner. She was married to James Bromley, he preceded her in death.

Shirley likes to crochet, paint beautiful works of art, and go on long drives to enjoy the scenery. She had a love for gambling, mostly Bingo and going to the casino with her sisters. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed “quiet” time at the family camp.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joe Bromley of Oil City, Dan Blanchard and his wife, Kathy, of Florida, Kelly Martinez and her husband, Carlos, of Missouri, and Diane Kellogg and her husband, Tim, of South Carolina; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her three great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters, Joanne, Connie, Sue, Linda, and Cathy.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Elizabeth Walters, Carol Wagner, Esther Baum, June Kelly, and Donald, Kenneth, Charles, Robert, and Harley Wagner.

As per Shirley’s wishes, no public services will be observed. Arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

