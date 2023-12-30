Danny Drake Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Danny Drake has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for December.
Danny Drake is a senior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School. He comes highly recommended by his teachers to be Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for December. Danny keeps himself very busy through the school year by being involved in AP courses, football, and wrestling.
While in school, Danny enjoys his AP courses. He currently takes Physics and Calculus. Danny also is a Captain of the Brookville High School Football team, where he played Center and Defensive Line, as well as Captain of the Wrestling team. Danny also serves as the Treasurer of the Archery Club.
Danny has been involved in many activities during his time at BHS. He enjoys classes involving problem-solving. He likes analyzing problems and breaking them down step by step into smaller, easier, steps to find a solution.
Danny’s dream is to major in Engineering while attending Penn State University.
He is currently planning to major in either Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering. His AP courses, although difficult, are helping him prepare for his future with his dream major. He says the difficulty makes it all worth it in the end and the hard work engineering takes, draws him to the major. Danny likes working hard and getting to use his abilities to design things to help other people with their needs.
Through school and sports, Danny has learned you can always fight through adversity, no matter how hard it is. The people you surround yourself with have a large factor in your life, and you can always get yourself out of tough problems.
Danny’s inspiration has always been his parents, they have always been his biggest supporters. Teachers and Coaches have always been willing to help him and push him to be the best he can be.
Danny’s favorite things to do outside of school are spending time outdoors, time with family, hunting, and fishing. Danny is also a volunteer member of the Brookville Fire Department, located in Downtown Brookville.
Danny’s dream job is to become an Agricultural engineer where he can make enough money to be happy, buy a nice house and truck, and own a farm with farm equipment he designed. Most importantly, he wants to be able to create a life for a nice family. He is hoping to attend Penn State University in the fall.
If you or someone you may know has recently graduated high school, trade school, or college and is interested in a career at Brookville Equipment Corporation you can find a list of available positions by visiting: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.