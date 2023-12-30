SPONSORED: Stop at Sweet Basil Restaurant This Weekend for Prime Rib on Saturday and New Year’s Eve Buffet on Sunday!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Weekend specials at Sweet Basil are Prime Rib on Saturday, December 30, and New Year’s Eve Buffet on Sunday, December 31.!
Saturday Prime Rib
Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib (pictured above), grilled to your favorite temperature.
It is served with fresh bread, a salad, fresh green beans, and a choice of potato.
Available after 3:00 p.m.
ADD A CROCK OF SOUP!
Sweet Basil Restaurant is hosting a New Year’s Eve buffet on Sunday, December 31!
Sweet Basil’s hours on New Year’s Eve are 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
There will be FOUR different seating times: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.
Reservations are preferred.
To make a reservation, call 814-226-7013 or stop in the restaurant.
Please note that reservations will NOT be accepted through a Facebook message.
Open tables will be first-come first-served.
A few items on the buffet include soup and salad, AYCE crab legs, roast beef, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert, and so much more! See the full menu below.
The cost:
Adults (and those age 12+): $40.00
Children ages 4-12: $15.00
Children 4 and under: FREE
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Sweet Basil will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
