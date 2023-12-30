SPONSORED: Stop at Sweet Basil Restaurant This Weekend for Prime Rib on Saturday and New Year’s Eve Buffet on Sunday!

 

Saturday, December 30, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet Basil - HolidaySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Weekend specials at Sweet Basil are Prime Rib on Saturday, December 30, and New Year’s Eve Buffet on Sunday, December 31.!

Saturday Prime Rib

Sweet Basil Prime Rib - 12-1-23

Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib (pictured above), grilled to your favorite temperature.

It is served with fresh bread, a salad, fresh green beans, and a choice of potato.

Available after 3:00 p.m.

ADD A CROCK OF SOUP!

Sweet Basil Restaurant is hosting a New Year’s Eve buffet on Sunday, December 31!

Sweet Basil’s hours on New Year’s Eve are 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be FOUR different seating times: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

Reservations are preferred.

To make a reservation, call 814-226-7013 or stop in the restaurant.

Please note that reservations will NOT be accepted through a Facebook message.

Open tables will be first-come first-served.

A few items on the buffet include soup and salad, AYCE crab legs, roast beef, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert, and so much more! See the full menu below.

The cost:
Adults (and those age 12+): $40.00
Children ages 4-12: $15.00
Children 4 and under: FREE

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Sweet Basil will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


