 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary in Perry Township

Saturday, December 30, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

A Plan to Stop Diverting Road Dollars to Pa. State Police Could be a Final Piece of This Year’s BudgetCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Burglary in Perry Township

State Police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, on Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, according to a report released on December 27.

The victim is a 57-year-old Parker woman.

Domestic Assault in Licking Township

PSP Clarion responded to a residence in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 7:39 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, for a report of a domestic incident between brother and sister.

Police say a known 37-year-old Sligo man was charged with harassment through District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

The victim is a 39-year-old Sligo woman.

No further details were released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.