State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary in Perry Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Burglary in Perry Township

State Police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, on Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, according to a report released on December 27.

The victim is a 57-year-old Parker woman.

Domestic Assault in Licking Township

PSP Clarion responded to a residence in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 7:39 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, for a report of a domestic incident between brother and sister.

Police say a known 37-year-old Sligo man was charged with harassment through District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

The victim is a 39-year-old Sligo woman.

No further details were released.

