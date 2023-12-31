7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, December 31, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Snow, mainly after 3pm. High near 37. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
New Year’s Day
A slight chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
