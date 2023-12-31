BREAKING NEWS: Three Charged After Missing Man Found Dead in Clarion County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Criminal homicide and related charges have been filed against three men after the body of a missing Westmoreland County man was found in a trailer in Clarion County.

George Dayieb, 57, was initially reported missing by the Murrysville Police on December 27, 2023. His unoccupied vehicle, a black Ford F-350, was discovered later that day at 5:24 p.m. near McKees Rocks, Allegheny County.

The Homicide and General Investigation Units of the Allegheny County Police Department were called in to investigate. Detectives learned that Dayieb had left his home earlier that day to meet Jeremy Fisher, 41, of Coraopolis, regarding a large outstanding debt.

Surveillance footage showed Dayieb entering Fisher’s vehicle near a Coraopolis gas station at 10:17 a.m. Further investigation, which included interviews, cell phone data, and additional surveillance footage, led detectives to believe that Fisher conspired with William Fortuna, 58, of Conway, PA, and Braden Elliott, 20, of Chicora, PA, to murder Dayieb.

Investigators believe Dayieb was shot in Fisher’s vehicle before being transported to a property in Clarion County. A search warrant for the property was obtained on December 29, where Dayieb’s body was found inside a trailer. Autopsy results showed Dayieb died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Fisher, Fortuna, and Elliott are now facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, and abuse of a corpse. Fortuna and Elliott were arrested on December 30 and currently await preliminary arraignments at the Allegheny County Jail. Police are still actively searching for Fisher.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

