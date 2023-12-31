Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sticky Toffee Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce

The classic sticky toffee pudding is perfect for you New Year’s Eve guests!

Ingredients

2 cups coarsely chopped dates (about 12 ounces)

2-1/2 cups water



2 teaspoons baking soda1-2/3 cups sugar1/2 cup butter, softened4 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons vanilla extract3-1/4 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder

BUTTERSCOTCH SAUCE:

7 tablespoons butter, cubed

2-1/4 cups packed brown sugar

1 cup half-and-half cream

1 tablespoon brandy

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a small saucepan, combine dates and water; bring to a boil. Remove from the heat; stir in baking soda. Cool to lukewarm.

2. In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, mix flour and baking powder; gradually add to creamed mixture. Stir in date mixture.

3. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50-60 minutes. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack.

4. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter; add brown sugar and cream. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. Stir in brandy and vanilla. Serve sauce warm with warm cake. If desired, top cake with whipped cream.

