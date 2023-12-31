Golden Eagles Women’s Basketball Drop Road Game at West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team returned to action after a holiday break on Saturday afternoon, falling 83-56 to West Chester on the road at Hollinger Field House.

The Clarion offense picked things up in the second half after a sluggish start to the game, shooting 16-of-33 (.485) in the final two quarters to more or less keep pace with the Golden Rams on their home floor. Much of that offense came from beyond the three-point line, with Clarion shooting 7-of-16 (.438) from the land of plenty in the second half.

Abby Gatesman led all scorers with a game-high 17 points, going 5-of-9 from the field, with all of her makes coming from three-point range. Autumn Taylor came off the bench for 13 points in a team-high 29 minutes of action, making five of her 10 attempts from the field.

The first half of the game was dominated by the Golden Rams, who held Clarion to a meager shooting percentage and entered the halftime break with a double-digit advantage. Things began to even up in the second half, with the Golden Eagles matching West Chester shot for shot in the third quarter. Sadre’a Rougeau kicked things off with a make on her team’s opening possession, and she then notched the assist on Hannah Wilkerson’s bucket with 8:23 to go in the quarter. Gatesman knocked down two three-pointers in the span of a minute midway through the third, and the senior made her third straight attempt at the 5:06 mark to cut the Golden Rams’ lead to 44-25.

Taylor was the one that took charge late in the third quarter, making a jumper with just four seconds left in the period to make it 58-34 heading into the last frame. She opened the fourth quarter with a quick three-pointer, scoring just 17 seconds into the period to make it 58-37, but the Golden Rams extended their lead with a 9-0 run. That advantage persisted through the end of regulation as West Chester locked up the win.

Clarion will be back in action on Wednesday, January 3 when they host Lock Haven at Tippin Gym.

