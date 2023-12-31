 

Interstate 80 Reopens Following Closure for Emergency Repairs

Sunday, December 31, 2023 @ 07:12 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK4308BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 in the Brookville area has reopened to traffic.

The roadway was closed in both directions between the Brookville and Hazen exits due to the emergency replacement of high-tension electric lines, causing significant disruptions in the area.

The closure began at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 31. The roadway reopened around…

During the closure period, traffic had been diverted through Brookville, leading to increased congestion and delays. Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services had advised residents and travelers to avoid the area during the closure if possible, and had called for patience at traffic control points.

The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services expresses its appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding during this time.

Now that the road is reopened, traffic flow is expected to return to normal.


