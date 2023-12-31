Myron W. Smouse, age 84 of Punxsutawney, PA, died Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on May 3, 1939, in Foxburg, PA, he was the son of the late Adam Smouse and Minnie (Hand) States.

He married Gertrude (Himes) Smouse. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2020.

Myron retired from Burke & Sons in Punxsutawney, PA as a salesman after 40 years of service.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Big Run, PA. Myron enjoyed all animals, gardening, and especially baking. He was well known for making bread and cookies at Mt. Zion.

Myron is survived by one son (Myron J. Smouse of Leechburg, PA), three grandchildren (Wade, Nevin, and Davin Smouse), and one great-grandchild (Brycen Smouse).

He was preceded in death by two sisters and one stepbrother.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.