Portion of Interstate 80 to Shut Down Today for Emergency Electric Line Repairs

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A significant traffic alert has been issued for residents and travelers in the Brookville area.

The notice, announced via the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook page, advises that Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between the Brookville and Hazen exits. The closure is scheduled for approximately 2:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2023.

The closure, which is anticipated to last around two hours, is due to the emergency replacement of high-tension electric lines, according to Penelec. During this period, traffic will be diverted through Brookville, which will likely lead to significant delays and congestion.

Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services has strongly recommended that if possible, residents and travelers should avoid this area during the expected closure time to minimize inconvenience. However, for those who will be traveling through or around Brookville between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. today, the department asks for patience while dealing with any traffic control points they may encounter during this period.

The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services will continue to provide updates as necessary.

