All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Robert Houston
Robert Houston served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert E. Houston, Jr.
Born: March 17, 1963
Died: February 14, 2023
Hometown: Tionesta, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
After graduation in 1981, Robert served in the United States Army until being honorably discharged in 1992.
Military honors were accorded by the Titusville VFW Post 5958 Honor Guard during his funeral.
