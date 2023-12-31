Golden Years: Kerm Brosius to Celebrate 90th Birthday on New Year’s Eve
This New Year’s Eve is extra special this year for Kermit Brosius, of Leeper, as he will celebrate his 90th birthday!
Written by Mary Ellen Heasley
Born to John and Alda (Reitz) Brosius on December 31, 1933, he is the youngest and last survivor of nine children: Kathryn (Silves), Merle, Earl, Jim, Erma Jean (Rhoades Gordon), Betty, Chuck, and his twin brother, Ken.
As his parents were sharecroppers the family never stayed in one place long. He once lived on the property that is now The Custaloga Boy
Being identical twins, he and Ken played numerous tricks by switching places on teachers, friends, co-workers, and even their own family.
Kerm married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Barnes, on June 13, 1953. They were married 64 years before her passing on January 10, 2018. On their 50th wedding anniversary, they renewed their vows to each other.
Kerm and Mary Ellen have five daughters: Mary Ellen (Larry) Heasley, Sue (Tim) Radaker, Cindy (Dave) Callihan, Deb (Gary) Maxwell, and Bonnie (Brian) Sweeney.
He lights up when he sees his 15 grandchildren: Angie (Mason) Coleman, Becky (Matt) Chizmar, Crystal (Shane) Tharan, Dana Sweeney, Bethany (Casey) O’Toole, David (Ashley) Callihan, Erin Sweeney, Justin (Macy) Heasley, Jennifer (Ned) Bartley, Kyle (Amanda) Sweeney, Amanda (Michael) Hepinger, Tori (Jason) Amsler, Cassi (Nick Ochs) Callihan, Rick (Kelley) Staley, and Bart (Val) Staley, as well as his 28 great-grandchildren.
He was a skilled welder working for Art Metal for 18 years travelling back and forth to Jamestown, New York, every day from Leeper. He handcrafted engraved metal banks for his wife and each of his daughters for their birthdays. Upon the closure of Art Metal, he obtained a job as a truck driver for Krevda Brothers. His twin brother, Ken, taught him how to handle an 18-wheeler the weekend before his first delivery. Upon Krevda Brothers’ closure, he drove and retired from Klapec Trucking. He was proud of his safe driving record.
Kerm refurbished and repaired cars in his home garage on the weekends, as well as taking care of his farm. He also operated Leeper Gulf Station and Kerm’s Tires.
Kerm can tell you the make, year, and model of any car on the road. He is a motorcycle enthusiast and raced them in his younger years.
He also loved to yodel. He performed at his daughters’ weddings, family reunions, or when anyone asked him to. He entered and won a
yodeling contest at the Fryburg Octoberfest.
Kerm and Mary Ellen enjoyed camping and also went on a cruise to the Caribbean.
Kerm is a Pirates fan and loves to watch Westerns.
He is a member of the Good Shepherd Methodist Church in Leeper and their men’s group.
This New Year’s Eve he will be celebrating his special birthday with his family.
