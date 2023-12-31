 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Sweet Basil to Host New Year’s Eve Buffet Today

Sunday, December 31, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

NYE - Sweet BasilSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Restaurant is hosting a New Year’s Eve buffet on Sunday, December 31!

Sweet Basil’s hours on New Year’s Eve are 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be FOUR different seating times: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

Reservations are preferred.

To make a reservation, call 814-226-7013 or stop in the restaurant.

Please note that reservations will NOT be accepted through a Facebook message.

Open tables will be first-come first-served.

A few items on the buffet include: soup and salad, AYCE crab legs, roast beef, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert, and so much more! See the full menu below.

The cost:
Adults (and those age 12+): $40.00
Children ages 4-12: $15.00
Children 4 and under: FREE

Sweet Basil will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The restaurant is located at 21108 Paint Blvd Shippenville, PA 16254.

411079638_860506172745936_863858918908876754_n

Sweet Basil - Holiday

For more information on Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar, visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.