7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 1, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

New Year’s Day
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of snow before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
