Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mary Gabler’s Chocolate Cookies

Check out these delicious cookies by one of the best bakers in town!

Ingredients

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar



1 cup Crisco1 tsp. almond extract (or vanilla)1 egg1/2 cup cocoa1 tsp. baking soda1/2 tsp. salt1 cup white chocolate chips1 3/4 cup flour

Directions

-Combine sugars, Crisco, and egg. Add almond extract.

-Mix dry ingredients together and stir into shortening mixture. Add in white chocolate chips.

-Optional: Omit white chocolate chips and instead drizzle cookies with peanut butter and chocolate chips.

-Drop by teaspoon onto a cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 8 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.