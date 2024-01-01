BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Releases New Details on Fatal Plane Crash

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have been released on a small plane crash in the rural Buzzard Swamp area of Forest County that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania man on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The Forest County Coroner, Norman J. Wimer, was summoned to the Jenks Township site by Marienville State Police on Sunday, December 31, around 8:00 a.m., and along with his Chief Deputy, Cody Magill, arrived at the crash site at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The victim, identified as John S. Burley, 59, of Winber, was pronounced dead at the scene. Burley was the sole occupant of the single-engine aircraft, a Zenith STOL CH 701, regarded as an experimental aircraft.

The plane, which had embarked from Erie International in Erie, PA, on Friday, December 29, was headed to the Dubois Airport. The aircraft’s transponder signal was mysteriously lost at 9:56 p.m., and the aircraft did not have a filed flight plan.

ADS-B data shows that during cruise flight, the airplane started a descent from 4500 feet towards 3300 feet, followed by a steep left climb and then a descending 360° spiral, according to Aviation Accidents.

Despite no fire, the aircraft was completely destroyed, according to Coroner Wimer.

Coroner Wimer, a pilot himself, spoke highly of the Zenith STOL CH 701, stating “…even though this is a home-built airplane, they are very air-worthy and have a good safety record.”

He added that Burley was not instrument-rated but was a very experienced pilot according to his family and a business associate.

The cause and manner of Burley’s death remain undetermined, and Wimer is consulting with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who were scheduled to arrive at the scene on Monday, January 1, 2024. An official statement regarding the cause and manner of death is expected to be released later in the week.

“I will not be determining the cause of the accident,” said Wimer. “I will not speculate any potential reason for the crash to have occurred, that is for the FAA and the NTSB to determine.”

In the aftermath of the crash, the Coroner praised the efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police, Elkland Search and Rescue from Saint Mary’s, and Forest County Emergency Management.

“Elkland Search and Rescue did a great job locating the crash site, and assisting me in getting the remains out of the wooded area.”

