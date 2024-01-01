Man Killed in Plane Crash in Forest County

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville say a man was killed in a plane crash on Friday night.

(Pictured above: John Burley’s flight path. Photo courtesy adsbexchange.com.)

PSP Marienville were notified of a plane crash that happened late Friday evening, December 29, 2023, along Buzzard Swamp Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Through the course of the investigation, the crash site was located and the victim–59-year-old John Burley, of Winber, Somerset County, Pa. was discovered, and ultimately determined to be deceased.

According to the FAA, Burley owns a 2006 Myers Winfred STOL CH 701. This model is a Fixed Wing single-engine plane.

Flight data shows that Burley departed the Johnstown–Cambria County Airport in Somerset County on December 29 at 3:35 p.m. and landed at the Erie International Airport at 5:20 p.m. Around 8:58 p.m., Burley departed Erie International to return to Johnstown-Cambria. His plane was last seen around 9:56 p.m.

ADS-B data shows that during cruise flight, the airplane started a descent from 4500 feet towards 3300 feet, followed by a steep left climb and then a descending 360° spiral, according to Aviation Accidents.

The investigation is ongoing by the National Traffic Safety Board.

Calls to the NTSB for additional information were not immediately returned.

