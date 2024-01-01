Virgil Ralph “Sonny” Stewart, 88, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 12, 1935, in a farmhouse outside of Sligo in an area known as Mounty Airy, the son of Lear and Blanche (Reese) Stewart.

After Sonny attended six different schools, he graduated from Rimersburg, Union High School in 1953. He interrupted his college enrollment to join the United States Air Force in 1955. He took his basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in New York and then went to radio repair school at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. From 1956 to 1959 he was assigned permanent duty for the 741st AC&W radar site which was located on Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Sonny finished college at Clarion State Teacher’s College in 1961 with a major in mathematics and a minor in physical science. He took a temporary teaching job in 1961 at Union High School teaching junior high math. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Shirley Shimmons, and enrolled in Grove City College for electrical engineering. His first job was with Westinghouse Electric Company as a field engineer before being employed by General Electric Company as an electronic design engineer.

In 1971, he left General Electric and started Clarion Electric Supply Company.

He was a past member of the Clarion Rotary Club, the Mid-Western Chapter of Professional Engineers and Odd Fellows organization. He was a lifetime member of Pine Hollow Sportsmen’s Club and Clinton Irwin Sportsmen’s Club and also a life member of ARRL with a license call sign KA3CSV. Sonny was also a member of the American Legion Post #454 and IEEE (Institute of electrical and electronic engineers). In 2005, he reached a purchase agreement between him and his three sons for Clarion Electric Supply Company.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Shirley (Shimmons) Stewart; sons, Stephen R. Stewart of Rimersburg, Kevin R. Stewart of Rimersburg, and Brian R. Stewart and wife, Tonya, of Sligo; sisters-in-law, Murial (Stitt) Stewart and JoAnn (Edwards) Stewart and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl and Wayne Stewart; and two sisters, Betty (Paul) Hinckley and Jean (Robert) Rumbaugh.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn Street, Sligo, PA 16255, with his nephew, Pastor Tim Shimmons officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Sonny’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

