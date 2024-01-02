 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
A chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

