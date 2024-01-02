The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday A chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

