Charles Henry Irwin, 84, of Oil City, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and a dedicated pillar of the Bethel United Methodist Church, has peacefully gone to rest with his Lord and Savior at his home on December 30, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born in Oil City, to the late Albert C. and Beulah P. Irwin on November 20, 1939.

He was married to the former Barbara E. Beach, who survives, on September 2, 1961, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Together, they had five children: Charles W. Irwin, Jeffery Irwin, who preceded him in death in 2017, David Irwin, Stacey Vayda, and Tracey Mohnkern.

He was a member of the National Guard from 1957 to 1961. After his service to his country, he was an active member of the Oil City American Legion post 32 for many years.

He worked at Hollan Furnace and Lenex Furnace companies. After the companies closed, he worked at Franklin Steel until his retirement in 2001.

He also worked as a crossing guard in Siverly for nine years, which he greatly enjoyed.

He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church of Oil City. He served as a member of the Trustees, as well as the head of maintenance and custodian of the church.

Charles was involved in the Bethel BeBes children’s group and Vacation Bible school, as well as any activities the church had. In addition to doing work within the church, he loved sharing his faith and inviting people to church to learn about God.

He put his heart and soul into the care of his church and spreading the word of God to all he knew. His favorite quote was, “Have a blessed day.”

Charles was a jack of all trades, such as landscaping, concrete work, roofing, HVAC work, and plumbing. He used all these skills to remodel his house and build his garage and shed which he and his wife bought in 1961.

In addition to working on his own house, he enjoyed lending a helping hand to anyone in need and taking his grandson Christopher to work on furnaces and HVAC systems.

In addition to all the work he did, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid gardener. His favorite thing to grow was tomatoes in which he shared his tomato plants with his children and friends.

He also loved inviting his family and friends to his house for gatherings and cookouts.

In addition to family and friends, he had many beloved pets, including Simba and Simon.

He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Kentucky and Chicago, to visit family every summer. He was blessed to be able to visit Israel in 1998 in which he brought home some holy water from the Jordan River for the present and future grandchildren to be baptized with.

Charles was a very uplifting person, always looking for the good in everyone he met and always trying to get a laugh or even just a smile out of everyone. He always gave a big hug and sometimes a shout of greeting to all. He will be remembered for his humor and big smile as well as dancing around to his music and cooking breakfast every morning.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara E. Irwin of Oil City; his children Charles W. Irwin and wife Karen of Knox, Pa; David Irwin of Venus, PA; Stacey Vayda and husband Jeffrey of Knox, PA; and Tracey Mohnkern and husband Thomas of Oil City; and his sister Sarah Mischke and husband Carl of Richmond, KY. Additionally, he is survived by his 12 grandchild Melissa Irwin-O’Neil; Corey Irwin; Laura Irwin- Bemis; Dana Holowell; Devon Porterfield; Christopher Mohnkern; Alycia Strong; Ryan Ritchey; Kanaan Irwin; Emma Aurand; Kieran Irwin; and Sarah Bolton. He is also survived by 23 Great-Grandchildren; and a special niece, Maude Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert C. and Beulah P. Bell Irwin; his son Jeffery Irwin; two daughters-in-law Denise Irwin and Tina Irwin; grandchildren Micky and Michelle Irwin; and seven siblings, William Irwin, Freda Irwin, Myrtle Maxwell, Helen White, Gerald Bell, Robert Irwin, and Orpha Irwin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to family friend Jeff Smith and AseraCare Hospice for all their help and care.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257, Seneca, PA 16346.

The funeral service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 486 Colbert Ave, Oil City, PA 16301, on Thursday, January 4, at 11 a.m. with visitation held at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Rev. Thomas D. Carr will officiate, and interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery.

If you wish to make memorial contributions, please send to Bethel United Methodist Church, 486 Colbert Ave, Oil City, PA 16301; or to American Legion Post 32, 1245 Riverside Dr, Oil City, PA 16301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

