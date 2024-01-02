Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carter
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Carter!
Carter is a short-haired adult male domestic cat.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
He came to the shelter after his owner got sick.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Carter is friendly, affectionate, and curious.
He would be good in a home with other cats.
For more information on him, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.