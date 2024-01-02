 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carter

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pet-of-the-week-top-tier01022024This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Carter!

Carter is a short-haired adult male domestic cat.

He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.

He came to the shelter after his owner got sick.

According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Carter is friendly, affectionate, and curious.

He would be good in a home with other cats.

For more information on him, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.

Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.