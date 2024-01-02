Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Announces New Staff, Office Location

CLARION, Pa. – Ringing in the New Year, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) announced new staff and a new office location on Monday, January 1.

In early December 2023, Eric Funk Jr. of Clarion joined the CCEDC as the Community Development Coordinator.

Funk Jr. is the second recent hire at the CCEDC, following Hind Karns as the new Tourism Director.

The Community Development Coordinator (CDC) position, which is new to the CCEDC, will serve as a key piece of the CCEDC’s efforts to promote economic development through community revitalization and redevelopment.

The CDC will act as a full-time liaison between the many small communities throughout the county, aiming to plan development projects, build local capacity, and funnel in outside investment.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to help Clarion County flourish not just in economic growth, but as well as quality of life,” said Funk. “I have such great memories growing up in the Clarion area, so being able to give back to my community is a dream come true.”

Funk, who recently returned to Clarion from Los Angeles, CA, is eager to apply his experience working on the West Coast toward Clarion County.

Funk said, “I had the unique opportunity of being the Director of Production at The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts in Los Angeles before coming to the EDC. There, I would produce shows across the U.S. and oversee stakeholder engagement, as well as promotion. I am excited to take my creative talents to finding solutions for different communities in Clarion County.”

Jarred Heuer, CCEDC Executive Director, spoke about Funk’s role and his outlook for the future.

“The Community Development Coordinator position is brand new for the CCEDC, with a chief focus on our main street initiative. Finding success will require the right mix of logistical management, creativity, and patience. I believe Eric’s energy, planning experience, and ability to connect with others sets us up well to push forward.”

Funk shared how he is open to new ideas from the community.

“I love collaboration, and this type of work will require participation from all communities,” he said. “Never hesitate to reach out to me with concepts for projects or things you’d like to see in your community.”

Funk’s main role as the CDC will involve the CCEDC’s new Regional Main Street Initiative. Earlier this year, the CCEDC announced the early stages of developing a regional main street initiative in Clarion County. This initiative will seek to develop planning and fundraising for main street revitalization in five county downtowns: Clarion, East Brady, Foxburg, Knox, and New Bethlehem.

Traditional Main Street programs typically focus on a single downtown. The CCEDC’s nuanced approach seeks to expedite the multi-year revitalization process by leveraging multiple public-private partnerships throughout the county and creating a greater sense of buy-in and local ownership.

To make room for the CCEDC’s new staff and initiatives, the CCEDC has relocated to a larger office suite in the Applewood Center.

They can be found at 162 S 2nd Avenue Suite B in Clarion, Pa.

The CCEDC is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic growth and development in Clarion County.

The CCEDC supports a range of industry sectors, including energy, manufacturing, food and beverage, logistics, and tourism, to promote opportunities within the county.

Through various initiatives and partnerships, CCEDC aims to create a thriving business environment and improve the quality of life for all residents and business owners.

For more information, visit www.clarioncountyedc.com.

