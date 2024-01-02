Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Chocolate Bombs

These hot chocolate bombs are all the rage!

Ingredients

22 ounces semisweet chocolate, such as Baker’s Chocolate, finely chopped

1/2 cup baking cocoa



1/2 cup nonfat dry milk powder1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar6 tablespoons vanilla marshmallow bits (not miniature marshmallows)Optional: Sprinkles, colored sanding sugar and melted candy melts

Directions

1. Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 1 minute; stir. Microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, until chocolate is melted and smooth, 1-2 minutes longer. Chocolate should not exceed 90°.

2. Add 1 tablespoon melted chocolate into a silicone sphere-shaped mold (2-1/2-in. diameter). Brush melted chocolate evenly inside molds, all the way to edges, rewarming melted chocolate as needed. Refrigerate molds until chocolate is set, 3-5 minutes. Brush a thin second layer of chocolate in molds. Refrigerate until set, 8-10 minutes. Place remaining melted chocolate into a piping bag fitted with a small round decorating tip; set aside.

3. Remove chocolate hemispheres from molds. In a medium bowl, whisk together baking cocoa, milk powder and confectioners’ sugar. Place 3 tablespoons cocoa mixture into each of 6 of the chocolate hemispheres. Top each with 1 tablespoon marshmallow bits.

4. Pipe a small amount of melted chocolate on edges of filled hemispheres; carefully adhere empty halves to filled halves, pressing lightly to seal, using additional melted chocolate if necessary. If desired, decorate with optional ingredients. Refrigerate until set. Store in a tightly sealed container.

5. To prepare hot chocolate: Place hot chocolate bomb in a mug; add 1 cup warm milk and stir to dissolve.

