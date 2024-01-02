Clayton Ray Craig, 51, of Rocky Grove, passed away at his residence, early Saturday morning, December 30, 2023, after a short and hard battle with cancer.

Born in Oil City on November 28, 1972, he was the son of Raymond and Linda Sue Winters Craig.

Clayton earned his GED in 1991 and was a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades.

He was employed by Lockhart’s Commercial Cleaning and the Purple Goose in Franklin, where he was a cook, which he discovered later in life how much he loved.

He loved camping, fishing and being outdoors; He was destined to be the next survivor man.

He absolutely loved collecting coins. He also enjoyed working on cars and houses and helping others when he could.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Melanie Craig, son, Christopher Craig of Rocky Grove and daughter, Megan Craig of Rocky Grove; three brothers, Chewy Craig of Seneca, Jay Craig of Franklin and Jim Craig of Rouseville.

Also surviving are his very best friends, Chris and Nicky Fry of Franklin and his Godson Ricky Fry. He will be especially missed by his dog Harleigh, who was his constant companion before and during his Cancer battle.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.huffguthrie.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.