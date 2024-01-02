Three Charged for Alleged Involvement in 2020 Overdose of Man in Clarion County Face Hearing Today



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three individual who have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2020 overdose death of a man in Clarion County are due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court records, preliminary hearings for 36-year-old Victoria Marga Baptiste, of Scranton; 33-year-old Ryan Zachary Wilson, of Scranton; and 29-year-old Brandon Devaughn McCaskill, of Duquesne, are scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.

Baptiste faces the following offenses:

– Conspiracy – Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Criminal Conspiracy/Aid (three counts)

The following charges were filed against Wilson:

– Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

– Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

McCaskill faces the following charges:

– Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

– Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Conspiracy to Violate Corrupt Organizations Statute, Felony 1

Two other defendants–30-year-old Amanda Lynn Reed, of Knox, and 28-year-old Jordan Robert Zulick, of Butler, were waived for court on November 28.

Reed faces the following charges:

– Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

– Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

– Conspiracy – Tamper with / Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Zulick faces the following charges:

– Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Felony 1

– Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Conspiracy – Tamper with / Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1

– Conspiracy to Violate Corrupt Organizations Statute, Felony 1

The charges against the five defendants stem from an investigation into the death of 29-year-old Travis Sharp, of Oil City, who died on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Details of the case:

According to newly released court documents filed in District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, this investigation was initiated on November 21, 2020, after Clarion-based State Police were requested to assist Knox Ambulance with a reported male in cardiac arrest who was subsequently found deceased.

Sharp was discovered deceased inside apartment #3, located at 4083 Route 322 in Shippenville, Ashland Township, Clarion County. He was found lying on the floor between the apartment’s common area and master bathroom with a GPS monitor around his ankle, the complaint states.

Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker pronounced Sharp deceased at 12:32 p.m. on November 21, 2020. Sharp’s suspected cause of death was a drug overdose, pending an autopsy and blood toxicology analysis. Due to the suspected cause of death, PSP Clarion Trooper Joshua Bauer began investigating into the possible source of lethal drugs Sharp used, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Bauer submitted evidence that was seized at the crime scene—which was identified as “Red Bull” stamp bags—to the PSP Erie Regional Laboratory for drug identification analysis. Results of the analysis indicated the stamp bags contained Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, according to the complaint.

